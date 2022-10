Prabhas, Kriti Sanon melt hearts with their bond: See

Stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry at the Adipurush teaser event catches the internet eyes.

The grand launch event that took place Sunday night was extremely epic where the duo's bonding was clearly visible with cute gestures of holding hands, lighting diya together and Sanon offering her dupatta to the sweaty Prabhas.

After seeing the adorable pair fans could not control their eyes and gushed over them in a set of tweets.

Many think that something is cooking between the two.