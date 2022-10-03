Khushi Kapoor oozes charm in strappy florals: In Pics

Indian actress Khushi Kapoor once again turns heads with her exquisite fashion sense.

The legendary Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter is no less than a diva when it comes to dressing up.

A few hours back, the The Archies star took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures of herself in a strappy floral dress with a plunging neckline.





Nonetheless, Khushi looked stunning as ever and completed her look with glamorous makeup accentuated by heavily lined eyes and pretty eyelashes.

What fans could witness were her adorable bangs in which she exuded hotness.