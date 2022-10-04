Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Disha Patani vows to eat healthy after going cheat

By Zainab Nasir|October 04, 2022
Disha Patani vows to eat healthy after going cheat
Disha Patani vows to eat healthy after going cheat

Bollywood actress Disha Patani stunned everyone as she flaunted her ribbed body but there was a twist in the tale. 

She hopes to follow a strict diet to keep herself absolutely maintained. 

Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof. 

Taking to Instagram stories feature, the Ek Villain Returns star shared a selfie from the gym in a sports bra with earphones plugged in. 

Disha Patani vows to eat healthy after going cheat

Tagging her trainer she captioned , "Been on a cheat week, promise from tomorrow back to healthy."

The star tied her hair back in a bun and exudes total workout vibes. 



More From Bollywood