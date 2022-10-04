Disha Patani vows to eat healthy after going cheat

Bollywood actress Disha Patani stunned everyone as she flaunted her ribbed body but there was a twist in the tale.

She hopes to follow a strict diet to keep herself absolutely maintained.

Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof.

Taking to Instagram stories feature, the Ek Villain Returns star shared a selfie from the gym in a sports bra with earphones plugged in.

Tagging her trainer she captioned , "Been on a cheat week, promise from tomorrow back to healthy."

The star tied her hair back in a bun and exudes total workout vibes.







