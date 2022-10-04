Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal finally turn husband and wife: Step Inside

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal exchange vows in fairytale wedding

Lovers Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got married in a regal Lucknow wedding, oozing royalty.

The bride and groom were an epitome of grace and elegance at their big yet intimate day.

Chadha took to her Instagram handle and shared gorgeous pictures writing, " I got you."





She as bride opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory gharara set with chikankari and mirror-work on it.

In the jewelry department the Gangs of Wasseypur starlet wore a chunky kundan alongside a traditional nath and jhoomar.

Her makeup was minimal with hints of nudes and gold and her hair was kept in a neat bun.



The Khamoshiyan actor on the other hand looked no less of a nawab in a white sherwani.

Looking at each other with dedication they did showcase their love.

As per Vogue India, newlyweds are to host a reception in Mumbai tonight.















