Arjun Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora dine out together

Arjun Kapoor dines out with girlfriend Malaika Arora, enjoys her company

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor headed to London's KOYN restaurant with muse Malaika Arora.

Arjun, who is recently in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film, was joined by Arora and they stepped out for outings together.

Taking to Instagram the Sardar Ka Grandson actor dropped a candid photo of the reality TV judge as she held the menu of the eatery in her hand

He wrote as caption, "Great host Samyukta Nair. Amazing food KOYN London. Best company Malaika Arora."

In the photo, Arora flaunts her statement ring and a tattoo which read Love.

Since Arjun landed to London he has been documenting beautiful sites like the brick buildings and streets.



























