Alia Bhatt returns to her hometown, video goes viral

Darlings star Alia Bhatt gets papped at the Mumbai airport Monday night upon her arrival from Singapore.

Bhatt had a whale of a time meeting with new people, receiving the Time100 Impact award and delivering a speech as the baby kicks in her belly.

She was in a rush to get home and waved to the shutterbugs briefly before getting into the vehicle.

A pap shared a video of Bhatt from the international airport and fans praised her entire look.

The Brahmastra starlet opted for a comfortable fashion statement for her travels and has constantly been on the go during her pregnancy with no second to rest.











