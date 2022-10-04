Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt returns to her hometown, video goes viral

By Zainab Nasir|October 04, 2022
Alia Bhatt returns to her hometown
Alia Bhatt returns to her hometown, video goes viral 

Darlings star Alia Bhatt gets papped at the Mumbai airport Monday night upon her arrival from Singapore. 

Bhatt had a whale of a time meeting with new people, receiving the Time100 Impact award and delivering a speech as the baby kicks in her belly. 

She was in a rush to get home and waved to the shutterbugs briefly before getting into the vehicle. 

A pap shared a video of Bhatt from the international airport and fans praised her entire look. 

The Brahmastra starlet opted for a comfortable fashion statement for her travels and has constantly been on the go during her pregnancy with no second to rest. 




More From Bollywood