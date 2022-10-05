Madhuri Dixit gets an apartment with sea view

Actress Madhuri Dixit purchased a flat worth a whopping ₹48 crore in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

The house is sea facing and spread over an area of f 5,384 sq. ft which boasts large swimming pools, football pitch, gym, spa, a club and many more facilities.

Located on the 53rd floor of a luxurious building the property was registered on September 28, the report added.

Dixit signed the sale conveyance deed a month ago with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited, and paid a stamp duty of ₹2.4 crore.

Hence to note that on this flat purchase, a concession of one percent was given to the Aaja Nachle star by the state revenue department.





























