Deepika Padukone attends the Paris Fashion Week in style

eepika Padukone attends the Paris Fashion Week in style D

Superstar Deepika Padukone set foot at the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

She looked her stylish best in an impressive beige dress with padded shoulders and a ruffled skirt, black knee-high boots and her hair was perfectly done.

The Gehraiyaan starlet shared happy moments with the likes of Hollywood A-listers Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and more at the event.

Others, who graced the show were Leslie Mann with her actor daughters Iris and Maude Apatow, Emma Chamberlain, Natalie Emmanuel, Jaden Smith and Gemma Chan.

Pictures and videos from the fashion show have gone viral where she interacts with other guests and poses for captivating clicks with them.

To note, the Bajirao Mastani actress is a global ambassador for the brand Louis Vuitton.

Her husband Ranveer Singh cheered in for wifey dear with an Instagram post calling her his queen amid split rumors.















