Suhana Khan goes gaga over Ananya Panday's 'turquoise kajal'

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday flaunts her beautiful eye makeup that prompted best pal Suhana Khan to comment.

The Gehraiyaan starlet applied some kajal on her eyes that left all swooning.





Taking to Instagram, Panday dropped a glimpse of her look and captioned, "Randomly craving hot chocolate also my mom used to do this turquoise kaajal when she was 20 and I’m fully copying her."

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana mighty impressed by the diva wrote, "The turquoise Kaajal."

In the photo what fans could see was the Liger starlet slaying that chocolate colour bodycon dress with a semi-turtle neck.

A nude brown eyeshadow and glossy lipstick looked absolutely stunning on her.

She added a pair of dark sunglasses and a sling bag featuring a gold chain.