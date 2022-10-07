Arjun Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora step out for breakfast date in London: See

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are having a good time in the UK as they grab some brekkie.

The celebrity couple are head over heels in love with each other and no matter what happens both always take out ample time for each other beating the distance.

Today the 2 States actor treated his followers with a peek into his vacay as he drops a picture on his Instagram stories, captioning, "Breakfast with Bae."

In the photos, faces were not visible but the attires were clear.

Arora dons a cream and brown striped sweater with ripped jeans while Arjun flaunts his white and grey sneakers to perfection.

Recently the Sardar Ka Grandson star also fulfilled ladylove's wish of watching a live football match together and was very much grateful about having her next to him.



















