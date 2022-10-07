Sidharth Malhotra on challenges faced as an outsider: "It takes a toll on your mental health"

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about dealing with self-doubt and how tough it is to sustain in the film industry as an outsider.

Sid, who made his Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Student of the Year, has come a long way in his career.

In a candid chat with Pink Villa, the Baar Baar Dekho star was asked if he faced any issues during the initial stages as he does not hail from a film background.

To this, he responded saying, "Of course. Sometimes you feel in the early stages of your career you're a small part of the film. You can't do more than just give your scene and shots. The director is shooting it, the editor is editing it, producers presenting it. You have very little to do apart from that day of work on set."

"That's why you don't have control over the fate of the film. So I feel at that times when films don't go your way, there are so many opinions in our media and so much written so quickly it is bound to play on your head."



Further adding, "If you don't get that appreciation and love, you really can't fall back on anyone blindly to work with you. I've only made association with people because they've liked some of my films, or they feel I'm fit for that role. It's not like there have been some easy films to gauge and just get."

"Yes, it’s very challenging, it takes a toll on your mental health, and your morale. It takes a while to get your affairs in order back and focus on your craft and what you have at present. I keep telling my family this is where my slightly stubborn attitude has come in handy because it’s very difficult to beat someone who doesn't stop trying," he concluded.





