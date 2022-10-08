Deepika Padukone stuns in pink salwar suit: Watch leaked video

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turns desi as she returns to Mumbai from the Paris Fashion Week.

The Gehraiyaan actress exuded charm in traditional dress this Saturday morning while catching a flight for Chennai.

Clips and pictures from the day are doing rounds and her fans cannot stop but shower her with love.

In the video, Deepika rocks the soft pink salwar suit paired with matching heels and waved at the shutterbugs making her way to the domestic departures.

A few days ago, the Om Shanti Om actor made a stunning fashion statement for Louis Vuitton in a short grey dress.







