Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor together enjoy rainy weather of UK: See

BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora reunite in London!

While Arora is holidaying with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has arrived for the shoot of Hansal Mehta's directorial in the city.

The duo strolled around the streets carrying umbrellas as it started drizzling.

Turning to Instagram handle, the Dil Se star shared a glimpse into her meet-up with the superstar and captioned, "From londres with love (lips emoji)."





Arora's sister and Kareena's pal Amrita Arora immediately commented with love "My gorgeous girls."



To note Kareena is not alone on the work trip as her younger son Jeh Ali Khan accompanies her.















