Priyanka Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas go for a romantic drive: Watch

By Zainab Nasir|October 09, 2022
One of the most adored duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shell out major couple goals as they head for a drive in LA. 

Ever since they both tied-the-knot they leave no stone unturned in proving their love and are now even parents to a daughter. 

Just a while ago, the Baywatch actress shared a sneak peek of her day out in the city and as caption wrote,  "Mommy daddy's day out," followed by a heart emoticon. 


In it PeeCee looks stunning as she donned a green top, while her country singer husband wore brown ribbed outfit. 

Fans went all gaga over Priyanka and Nick as they flaunted their flourishing bond. 

