Taapsee Pannu relishes golgappa snacks in Delhi

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu treated herself to mouth-watering golgappas during Delhi's HT city unwind fest.

She made a splash in a beige saree as she stuffed her face with some food in Delhi and compared it with Mumbai's pani puri revealing why she never eats them in the maximum city.

In a video what fans could witness was the Rashmi Rocket star busy with serving herself on a stage as the audience cheers in for her.

When the host asked if it is reminding her of Mumbai’s street snack, Taapsee straightaway denied it, "Bombay mein golgappe nahin khati main (I don’t eat these in Mumbai)."







"Ek toh Bombay me pani puri hoti hain, golgpappe nahi hotein. Woh khane layak nahi hain, mere hisab se."



The event was a glitzy affair held at the Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and besides an array of exquisite cuisines it offered performances by singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, , Rashmeet Kaur and Sunanda Sharma.

