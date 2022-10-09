Internet finds Alia Bhatt's surprising resemblance

Celebrity lookalikes always grab the social media attention and here's the one, who smiles just like Alia Bhatt.

Bengaluru's Roshni Soni has been discovered as the Brahmastra starlet's doppelganger and latest video featuring her goes viral, with many calling her 'chhoti Alia.'

From similar facial expressions to the haircut, Roshni has truly amazed the public.

In one of her posts she recreated Alia's iconic ivory wedding look while another was an enactment of a line from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The clip has surpassed 70k views on the photo-sharing app and fans immediately flooded her comments section.



