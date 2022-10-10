Ayushmann Khurrana touches upon his love for cricket

Ayushmann Khurrana carries THIS item his his vanity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a sports enthusiast!

All know about his love for books, poetry and music but one thing he equally mad about is cricket.

When shooting at an outdoor schedule, he enjoys indulging in cricket with the local crew rather than going back to the hotel and this helps him understand their language well.

The Dream Girl actor talks about the game of bat and ball saying, "I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing."

Further adding, "I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle-order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at the district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the extra innings T20 for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that."

"Even now, whenever I get an opportunity to play cricket on-set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch," he concludes.

