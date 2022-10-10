Farhan Akhtar surprised by Katrina Kaif's haunted portrayal in film 'Phone Bhoot'

Farhan Akhtar surprised by Katrina Kaif's ghost role in film 'Phone Bhoot'

Actor Farhan Akhtar at the trailer launch of film Phone Bhoot shared his views on seeing superstar Katrina Kaif as a ghost in the movie.

Fans just cannot control their excitement over the wide cast range the film holds such as likes of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

Speaking at the event, the Toofan actor mentioned that Kat's interest in the horror role shocked him, "Katrina was after me to play a ghost. She wanted to play a ghost. Even we were confused about how someone beautiful like Katrina can play a ghost."

The Tiger Zinda Hai starlet wants to be a haunted character once in her life and if given the chance she would frighten Priyanka Chopra to the core to see how she does so much work.

Phone Bhoot is slated to hit screens on November 4.











