Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Karan Kunddra's birthday, calls him "my world"

Karan Kunddra turns 38 today and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash makes it memorable.

Tejasswi never fails in making her loved ones feel special and her relationship is going quite strong.

The Naagin 6 starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic snapshot with Karan from the celebrations and captioned, "Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny kkundrra (sic)."





She ushered in by organizing an intimate bash for Karan with close family members in attendance and he could not contain his happiness as he showered his ladylove with kisses.

Tejran fans had been eagerly waiting with bated breaths for this day.

To note, this is Karan's first birthday with Tejasswi after falling in love.







