Badshah finds love again

Indian rapper Badshah is not single anymore and is apparently dating the Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi from Chandigarh.

The DJ Walay Babu singer separated from his wife Jasmine during the lockdown after the marriage hit a rough patch and has now moved on.

A source close to Badshah said, "It's been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together."

"The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."









