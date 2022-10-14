Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal celebrate 1st Karwa Chauth: See

Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal celebrate 1st Karwa Chauth together

Star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth was all things happy.

Like most couples in B-town, Kat and Vicky also took part in the rituals along with the latter's parents.

Both took to their separate Instagram handles and dropped stunning images from the special occasion.





The Sardar Udham actor was a sight to behold in a white kurta with golden thread work on it while the Raajneeti starlet looked absolutely luminous as she donned a red saree.

In the accessories department she opted for a bunch of red bangles and earrings as she posed in for a picture with her beloved.











