Arjun Kapoor yearns for girlfriend Malaika Arora:" Ain't no sunshine when she is gone"

Indian actress Malaika Arora leaves beau Arjun Kapoor behind in the UK and the latter has already started missing her.

The duo have been dating for years now and always treat fans to their blossoming romance.

This time again, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared a picture of his beloved where the diva can be seen looking out of the window, admiring the view.

Captioning the shots, he wrote, "Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone…Malaika Arora."





Arora felt much loved and responded to her man-loves sweetness, "Aww baby," with a red heart emoticon.



A few days ago, the lovers spent quality time together in London attending a match at Stamford bridge, dining out at lavish eateries and enjoying the pleasant weather.