Jacqueline Fernandez makes rare public appearance, stuns in yellow

By Zainab Nasir|October 15, 2022
Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez days after being granted an interim bail appeared as a special guest at the Italian Screens event where she was decked up in a yellow saree.

Her professional life has taken a huge turn with her involvement in a 200 crore extortion case and has since then been summoned and investigated by the police.

On Friday, a video of Fernandez leaked online as she graced the event with her hotness.


She dons a yellow traditional saree with a sleeveless blouse and paired in traditional earrings.

Her fans have been quite elated on seeing her

