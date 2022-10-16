Akshay Kumar reacts to controversial accusation of owning private jet

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar calls out a portal for claiming he owns a private jet worth ₹260 cr.

Kumar is in no mood to let anybody spread lies about him and this utterly angered him.

He shared a story on his twitter with a popular poem from his childhood which read, "Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK."

His fans came out in full force to support the actor with one saying, "Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, nice to see your aggressive mood after a long time."

Another stated, "Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with “jali Naa...teri jali na?"