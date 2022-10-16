Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects 5.25 crore on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s medical campus comedy makes a decent improvement on the second day of release, showing massive growth.

It opened at ₹3.87 crore on Friday and now stands at a total of ₹9 crore and went on to make 5.25 crore.

The movie has really been loved by the audience and it is most likely to get an A certificate for its captivating storyline.

Doctor G crashed into theaters with Parineeti Chopra and Harry Sandhu’s espionage drama, which actually failed to make an impression.

Ayushmann plays the role of a gynecologist student in the movie alongside Indian Rakul Preet Singh.