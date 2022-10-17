Urvashi Rautela gets a haircut in solidarity of women in Iran: See

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela reacted to Iranian female Mahsa Amini's demise by chopping off chunks of her hair.

Sharing pictures of herself and the cut the actor wrote a long note about protests in Iran, feminism and the death of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed in Uttarakhand last month.

In the clicks what the public saw was the gorgeous Urvashi sitting on a tiled floor as a man cuts off her locks with her back to the camera.





The brutal passing of the 22-year-old Mahsa raised widespread trigger getting demonstrators to the streets.

To note, the late young lady was arrested by the morality police for failing to wear the hijab and could not make it days later.

Since then most women in Iran have been ditching their head scarves in support.