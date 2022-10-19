Katrina Kaif recalls meeting Vicky Kaushal on sets of 'Manmarziyaan': ''He is so effortless"

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif opened up about the first time she discovered Vicky Kaushal.

The duo tied-the-knot in December last year and since then painted the town red with their romance.

Speaking to Indian Express, the Ek Tha Tiger actress revealed she first got star struck by her now husbands talent in Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

"I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent."



Both fell in love and this is when it all began with a surprise wedding announcement that left the internet in splits.



