Kareena Kapoor steps out to dine with besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan spares some time for her friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as they head out for dinner in Mumbai city.

Despite hectic work schedules the Jab We Met actress knows how to manage and balance her time well.





A video of Bebo went viral where she was seen leaving her residence in a black bodycon dress.

In the backdrop, song Tareefan from film Veere Di Wedding played in the background.

She paired her dress with a set of earrings and black statement heels.