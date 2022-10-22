Inside Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party: Watch

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar hosted a fun Diwali bash at her residence on Friday days after Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon had the parties.

The glitzy bash was attended by the Badhaai Do co-star Rajukummar Rao, wife Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, designers Masaba Gupta, Sandeep Khosla and producer Rhea Kapoor.

She had a fun time as she danced her heart out on the song High Heels Te Nachche alongside her sister and Masaba Gupta. Videos went viral in a moment.

Bhumi dressed up in a colourful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and had her hair tied in a long braid that too adorned with accessory.

Whole of B-town are celebrating their auspicious Diwali in full swing.











