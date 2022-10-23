Jacqueline Fernandez not cooperating with investigation

The Enforcement Directorate informs that the superstar Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India amidst the ongoing extortion case.

On Saturday, Jacqueline was summoned by Delhi's Patiala House Court in the connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case as her interim protection bail got extended till November 10.



PTI reports state, "Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence."

Further adding, "When Jacqueline was made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, the actress refused to cooperate and showed behaviour that was not helpful to the investigation."

Apart from the Murder 2 star actress Nora Fatehi also was called in for questioning.



