Nick Jonas acts like a son to wife Priyanka Chopra's mom during Diwali dinner

Pop icon Nick Jonas showcased his doting side by holding Madhu Chopra's hand and escorting her out of the Beverly Hill hotel, California at the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is a joyous time for all families to come together and so did the trio Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and mom Madhu.

Unlike the last few years, however, where PeeCee would go all out with her Diwali celebrations, 2022 saw both celebrating in a low-key manner, enjoying a dinner date.

In the photos obtained by Backgrid USA the mom and daughter dolled up in a gorgeous Indian attires.

Amid all the fun and style, Nickyanka fans could not stop cooing over Nick Jiju for his love for Madhu.

To see the country singer's familial side has many convinced that he is PeeCee's ideal man.

Meanwhile, this festival of lights is extra special for them as it marks their first with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.















