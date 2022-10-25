Shraddha Kapoor in a Gopi Vaid lehenga is all the light and love this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

Superstar Shraddha Kapoor added glamour to social feeds with her desi style.

The past week for Bollywood celebrities was hectic with a streak of night parties. Lehengas, sequin sarees, dhoti pants, and there were lots of saucy looks that proved to be hits and so Shraddha is the perfect example of this.



Over the weekend, the Saaho actress shared her fashionable side as she wore a stunning three-piece as tantalizing as an ensemble.





She captioned, "Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti??? Happy Diwali."

The magic of this Gopi Void lehenga does not just stop at colours, there are fabrics and patterns too that look all star-worthy.

Crafted brightly and perfectly with tussar silk for the blouse and lehenga and organza for the dupatta, she looked regal.



Along with the designer outfit, the Half Girlfriend starlet paired a studded choker from Anmol jewelers.









