Kangana Ranaut drops a glimpse into her Diwali feast

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut took fans inside her decked-up home, this Diwali.

Amid all the festivities, the Krrish 3 star documented her beautiful abode.









Taking to Instagram stories , Kangana shared a clip preparing a Mangalorean dish in clay pots and wrote a note to the chef, "Dear Vandana Shetty, thank you for making our Diwali delicious with your superb cooking."

"Unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food by Vandana Shetty…"



Later she also shared insights of her beautifully laid dining table for the festivities at home, which was decorated with fresh flowers and candles along with an elaborate crockery

The actor, who was recently spotted at film producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, also shared a reel of her dancing in dim light near the Diwali dinner table.



At her residence she kicked off the festivities with a Lakshmi Puja.