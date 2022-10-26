Neha Kakkar turns fashion designer for her 2nd anniversary celebrations

Renowned singer and Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar makes her 2nd wedding anniversary with Rohanpreet Singh special as she designs clothes for everyone.

The duo doubled the happiness with an anniversary and Diwali on Monday.

In the pictures and videos shared by the actress, the O Saki Saki hit-maker looked drop dead fabulous in a white lehenga with green dupatta which she paired with stonework, pearl choker necklace and tucked some flowers on one side of her hair.













All female guests at the party stunned in lehenga cholis and the men in white pants and shirts.



Special fact about all the outfits were that they were designed by Neha herself.







