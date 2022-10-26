Jacqueline Fernandez appears not guilty in 200 crore extortion case : Reports

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has nothing to do with the alleged scam as per conman Sukesh's letter.

In response to the letter, the Ram Setu star is termed innocent by her attorney Prashant Patil.

The lawyer also asked for a fair investigation into the letter, "If Sukesh wrote the letter, then the allegations he made need to be seriously investigated, independently and fairly by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)."

He adds, "His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and investigation can be carried out to find out the truth."

Sukesh further defended Jacqueline in the case, "It's very, very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case. We were dating, so if I gave her gifts, it was not her fault. She never asked me for anything other than love and support."

Now the question remains whether the gorgeous will be able getting rid of the brutal money-laundering trial.



