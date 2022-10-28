Kartik Aryan's 'Freddy' gets a release date

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kartik Aryan's Freddy release on December 2.

While it was earlier speculated that his Shashanka Ghosh directorial will hit on an OTT platform, earlier today Disney+ Hotstar made it official on their social media accounts with an interesting post.



A source informed, "Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon."



The film also features Alaya F in the lead.