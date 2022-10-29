Sonam Kapoor oozes charm in airport look post Vayu's birth: See

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is a boss lady in black as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport with some luggage to board flight.

Two months after giving birth, the mother gets time out for travels.

In a viral video, the Veere Di Wedding starlet walked with style in black top, pants and black blazer and white shoes completed the look.

Her fans were in awe of her airport look and one commented, "Sooo stunning," while another wrote, "She actually has a very good taste in fashion."

Around the same time, her actor father Anil Kapoor was also seen at the airport and many began to speculate it might be a family vacay.























