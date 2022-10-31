Anushka Sharma furious over breach of Virat Kohli's privacy: "Where is the line?"

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's hotel room clip gets leaked without his consent and wife Anushka Sharma expressed her disappointment.

The two share a massive fan following on social media but are very much protective about their privacy.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared the reel and penned in a long note, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."





He added, "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Soon after this, the Zero star also re-shared it and had her own take on it, "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing."

"An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"



Many celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, David Warner and others also revealed the distaste over the act in the comments section.



