Karan Johar clicked in UAE cinema watching 'The Legends of Maula Jatt'

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar enjoys the screening of Bilal Lashari's mangnum opus The Legends of Maula Jatt in Dubai and Pakistani fans could not be much happier.

The epic Punjabi actioner features superstars like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick.

Johar was captured by a member of the audience as he smiles at the screen while another sees him leaving the hall as credits roll out with TLOMJ writer Nasir Adeeb’s name flashing in the background.

He becomes the first Indian public figure to actually take time out and view the blockbuster.

The largest-mounted Punjabi-language Pakistani film to date, on its 13th day, collected more than the than the combined first day collections of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God.





















