Hrithik Roshan's heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Saba Azad will melt hearts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been dating Saba Azad for quite some time now, penned a sweet birthday note for her on his social media handle.

The rumors about them both started doing rounds when they were first spotted on a dinner outing in December, last year.

Azad turns a year older today and her beau makes this day special for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starlet shared a picture of ladylove Azad from one of her stage shows and wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022."





Roshan was first married to Sussanne Khan.