Kangana Ranaut open to get into politics

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has hinted at her possible entry into politics after previously dismissing the idea.

At the same time she also revealed the desire to serve Himachal Pradesh and its people.

In chat with Panchayat Aaj Tak, the Queen starlet said, "Depending on the kind of situation, and if the government needs my participation, I will be very much open to all kinds of participation."

"As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, it will be a fortunate situation."



She then added, "It is sad that both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are competitors. But, Modiji knows he has no opponent."

Kangana belongs to Mandi and so the Lok Sabha polls are ready for the election in 2024.



