AP Dhillon suffers an unfortunate injury while on tour, reschedules concert dates

AP Dhillon suffers an unfortunate injury while on tour, reschedules dates

Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has regretfully postponed a slew of his upcoming shows in the United States due to an injury.

Dhillon is not happy with the sudden turn of events and apologized to all those looking forward to attending his shows and assured he would set another date as soon as he recovers.

On Tuesday, the Brown Munde hit-maker took to his Instagram story feature and posted a picture from the hospital bed with a blood pressure monitor wrapped around his finger.

Dhillon had a brace covering his arm which showed the wound was rather severe.

He captioned the post with an announcement for his followers, "To all my fans in California, It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour."

"However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you."

The Tere Te singer then concluded his statement uplifting fans that their money will not go to waste and that they should keep the excitement alive, "See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly scheduled dates."

Later Dhillon then uploaded a new schedule of his concerts in another IG story.

On August 23, he confirmed his Out of This World tour, which officially started on October 8 in Vancouver's Rogers Arena.





