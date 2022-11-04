Daily Jang
Katrina Kaif finds 'books' the most precious at home

By Zainab Nasir|November 04, 2022
Superstar Katrina Kaif held an Instagram live session where she revealed the thing closest to her heart. 

A fan asked Kaif about the most cherished piece at home. To this the Phone Bhoot star thought for some time and then instantly replied with a smile on her face. 

"The most precious person I have at home is my husband. Isn’t this cute? Anyway, later answering the question, Kaif said, "The precious things I have will be my books." 

Well her love for books and reading is completely evident as during the live she sat in front of a beautiful book rack placed nicely in her house. 

Earlier, the Boom actress also answered a rapid-fire round where she unveiled hubby Vicky Kaushal's endearing habit. 





