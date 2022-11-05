Priyanka Chopra signs autographs at Delhi airport: Watch

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra, who travelled to Delhi last night, was spotted giving her autographs to fans on arrival.
Chopra made the way to her roots and hometown India after 3 long years and first stopped at Mumbai and now takes flight to Delhi for the promotions of her haircare brand.
A paparazzi account shared the video of the Don 2 actress exciting whole of the Delhi airport.
Before heading inside the vehicle she spoke with a few people.
The Krrish starlet has reportedly made this trip without daughter Malti Marie Chopra, who is in America with Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra.