It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a child

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now parents to their very first child, girl.

The duo had been on cloud nine ever since Alia announced her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram stories feature, the Ganguabai Kathiawadi actress shared an adorable news with her fans featuring a picture of a lion, a lioness and their cub.

Her note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia is still at the Reliance Hospital post giving birth and Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan is also by her side.











