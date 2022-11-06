Ranveer Singh in talks with The Collective

Bollywood's most renowned face Ranveer Singh is all set to join the talent management agency, KWAN ( The Collective) in a non-exclusive manner.

On Friday, Pink Villa created a stir in the industry by breaking the news that Singh and YRF amicably parted ways after a fruitful association of over 10 years.

A source close to the development stated, "Ranveer Singh is exploring various options, and at the moment is in talks with multiple agencies and agents. He is keen to sign on with KWAN, but the structure is still undecided."

"The agency also manages the accounts of his wife Deepika Padukone."

So the Simmba actor in all probabilities will be signing a deal with the agency.

"It basically means, KWAN will be on account of Ranveer, however, if any other agency gets him brands and scripts, he is open to taking their offer up too and giving them the commission that works warrants."



The source further added, "Over the years, Ranveer has built this aura for himself where he can be in the position to set his own rules. He might a personal manager and then, another set of agencies getting him all the work, with KWAN bestowed with the primary responsibility."







