Kartik Aryan, Pashmina Roshan the new B-town couple on the block?

Indian actor Kartik Aryan and Hrithik's Roshan cousin, Pashmina Roshan have believed to be gotten a bit close in the last few days.

The pair's hush-hush long meetings are taking place way too often at each other's place and it has become hard for the public to turn a blind eye towards it.

A source said, 'We have a reason to believe that Kartik and Pashmina are more than just good friends at this point."

"When not working, he chooses to chill at his residence with Pashmina and vice versa."



"They are playing it cool and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses to avoid shutterbugs' attention," adds the insider.



On Diwali day, the Freddy actor drove his now close friend Pashmina his new McLaren in Juhu.

Jio World drive is their favourite late-night destination and the patisserie Cou Cou is the most loved joint.