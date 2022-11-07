Nora Fatehi dazzles up the party look: See

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi turns up the major glam-power look in a body-hugging monotone gown.

The maroon gowns hue is of interest again as Nora rocks it.

Her adoration for such ensembles is eternal and fans love to think this one is grounded in sultriness.

Her gown is all red and right which gives out a full-on fashion moment with lots of crystal work and embellishments, an emblem of oomph with a plunging neckline, thigh high slit and the fit which stuck up beautifully to her body.

You know its a Falguni Shane Peacock creation where you see the good amount of feathers.

Complimenting the gown as it should always, the designer duo's signature details truly looks glorious here.







