Varun Dhawan shares an update on his health :"I am doing much better"

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan relates how he is trying to cope with Vestibular Dysfunction that he got diagnosed with.

His fans have been quite concerned about his well-being lately and relaxed them.

The Coolie No.1 actor penned a tweet addressing all the reservations, "To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan," with a pumped muscle emoji.

However the fans of the starlet supported him with kind words, "Bubu love you inna saaara and please dont take any stress and dont push yourself this much we are always there for my hero. Veee please take care of your health too."

"Please take care of yourself don’t push yourself too hard for the promotions we love you," he adds.

