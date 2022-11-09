Katrina Kaif recalls fight broke out during her Joota chupai: "I was hearing loud noises"

Superstar Katrina Kaif reveals her sisters ended up having a deep argument and feud with Vicky Kaushal's friends at their royal Rajasthan wedding last year.

Kaif appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with her Phone Bhoot stars like Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi where she actually talked about what exactly happened big time.

When asked about the joota chupai ritual, the Bang Bang actress said, "I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting."

On being queried about who won the fight, Kaif had absolutely no idea, "Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don’t know. I was so busy that I couldn’t ask)."

The couple secretly dated for almost two years before tying-the-knot.







